Nurse killed in four-vehicle pileup near Ipoh

Kampar OCPD Supt Ng Kong Soon said that the incident happened around 11.50am, involving three cars and a lorry. IPOH: A 33-year-old nurse was killed in an accident involving four vehicles at KM27 of Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur near here on Friday.

