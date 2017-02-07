Nurse found dead in rented room
KOTA KINABALU: A nurse was found dead in her rented room by her nephew who went to check on her after failing to contact her by phone. The decomposing body of the 40-year-old nurse was found inside the room by police who were alerted by her nephew.
