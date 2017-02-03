Not a fair trial, claims family of Malaysian to hang in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: The family of a Malaysian man sentenced to hang in Singapore has filed a judicial review at the KL High Court, claiming he had been deprived of a fair trial. Datchinamurthy Kataiah, 32, was convicted of trafficking 44g of heroine across the Causeway from Johor to Singapore in January 2011, and was sentenced to death in April 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.