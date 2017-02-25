North Korea's Kim Jong Nam killed with VX nerve agent - Malaysian Police

The assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, in Kuala Lumpur airport last week demonstrated that the country had mastered the use of VX agents - known as nerve gas - which Malaysian officials have claimed was found on the 45-year-old's mouth and face. Airport camera footage released on Monday by Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV shows the moment they assaulted Kim Jong Nam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.