North Korea's Kim Jong Nam killed with VX nerve agent - Malaysian Police

The assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, in Kuala Lumpur airport last week demonstrated that the country had mastered the use of VX agents - known as nerve gas - which Malaysian officials have claimed was found on the 45-year-old's mouth and face. Airport camera footage released on Monday by Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV shows the moment they assaulted Kim Jong Nam.

