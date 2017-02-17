North Korea, Malaysia tussle over corpse; 4th suspect nabbed
At a hospital morgue in Malaysia's capital, the tightly guarded corpse of a middle-aged man has become the focus of a dizzying case of international intrigue involving five countries, combative North Korean diplomats and an apparently duped female assassin. Investigators are still trying to piece together details of what appears to be the brazen assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea's mercurial ruler and an exiled member of the country's elite.
