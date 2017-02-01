Nomination to open for Tg Datu by-ele...

Nomination to open for Tg Datu by-election Saturday

1 min ago Read more: Daily Express

Kuching: The nomination centre for the Tanjong Datu State by-election at Lundu Community Hall, about 80km from here, will be opened from 9am to 10am on Saturday. Election Commission Chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said the candidates would be announced by the returning officer soon after the completion of the one-hour nomination period.

