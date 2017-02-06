Naza Kia Malaysia To Open Five 3S Centres Nationwide This Year

Naza Kia Malaysia, the official distributor of Kia vehicles here, will open five more sales, services and spare parts centres nationwide this year. Naza Kia Malaysia Sdn Bhd Head, Nazman S.H.C. Yusof, said the new centres would be in Jalan Pahang, Old Klang Road, Taiping, Sungai Petani and one in either Sabah or Sarawak.

