Najib Urges Malaysians To Go Back To ...

Najib Urges Malaysians To Go Back To Their Faiths To Make Malaysia A Greater Nation

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today urged Malaysians regardless of religion to go back to their faiths to make Malaysia a greater nation. He said this was because the answer to becoming a great nation lay in the teachings of every religion, which promote peace and harmony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,030 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC