Most drugs smuggled into Malaysia linked to Laotian Mr X

1 hr ago

BANGKOK: The arrest of one of South-East Asia's top drug lords, Laos national Xaysana Keopimpha by Thai police recently has enabled the authorities to unearth a lot of information on the inner workings of his network. According to Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau chief, Lt Gen Sommai Kongvisaisuk, among the information they uncovered from the Laotian or "Mr X" as he was known, was his connection with Malaysian drug syndicates.

Chicago, IL

