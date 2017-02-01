Most drugs smuggled into Malaysia linked to Laotian Mr X
BANGKOK: The arrest of one of South-East Asia's top drug lords, Laos national Xaysana Keopimpha by Thai police recently has enabled the authorities to unearth a lot of information on the inner workings of his network. According to Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau chief, Lt Gen Sommai Kongvisaisuk, among the information they uncovered from the Laotian or "Mr X" as he was known, was his connection with Malaysian drug syndicates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Mon
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec '16
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC