Mesra inmate saved from watery death

Kota Kinabalu: A man, believed to have a mental issue, broke a bone on his knee and suffered minor injuries on his forehead after he decided to plunge into the sea near the Sabah Port here, Friday. City Police Chief ACP M. Chandra said during the 4.55pm incident, the 35-year old man went buck naked before deciding to take a swim in the sea, prompting horrified onlookers to immediately notify the police.

