Man feeding 800kg crocodile attacked ...

Man feeding 800kg crocodile attacked at Sandakan farm

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The Star Online

KOTA KINABALU: A man was attacked by an 800kg crocodile named Bujang Lapok when he tried to pet the reptile after feeding it at the Sandakan Crocodile Farm on Monday. It is learnt that the 35-year-old part-time bird carer at the farm was feeding the 60-year-old crocodile a chicken at about 1.45pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,521 • Total comments across all topics: 279,034,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC