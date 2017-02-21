Man feeding 800kg crocodile attacked at Sandakan farm

KOTA KINABALU: A man was attacked by an 800kg crocodile named Bujang Lapok when he tried to pet the reptile after feeding it at the Sandakan Crocodile Farm on Monday. It is learnt that the 35-year-old part-time bird carer at the farm was feeding the 60-year-old crocodile a chicken at about 1.45pm.

