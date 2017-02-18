Man charged with murder in wife's dis...

Man charged with murder in wife's disappearance

5 hrs ago

A Brooklyn man has been charged with second-degree murder and hiding a corpse in connection with his wife's disappearance. Rodriguez-Martin's family became concerned something awful had happened to the 43-year-old when she didn't turn up to a doctor's appointment on February 8. But just what happened to her, and how she died, police say only her husband can answer.

Chicago, IL

