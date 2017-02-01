Malaysia's Chatime outlets used unapproved ingredients: Taiwan franchisor

KUALA LUMPUR: The Taiwan franchisor of popular bubble tea chain Chatime has now given its side of the story as to why it terminated its agreement with Malaysian company Loob Holding, which brought the brand to the country. La Kaffa told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday that Loob Holding "used raw materials that were not part of the approved recipe."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.