Malaysia's Chatime outlets used unapp...

Malaysia's Chatime outlets used unapproved ingredients: Taiwan franchisor

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

KUALA LUMPUR: The Taiwan franchisor of popular bubble tea chain Chatime has now given its side of the story as to why it terminated its agreement with Malaysian company Loob Holding, which brought the brand to the country. La Kaffa told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday that Loob Holding "used raw materials that were not part of the approved recipe."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,657 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC