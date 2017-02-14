Malaysians told to brace for possible spike in dengue cases
IPOH: Malaysians have been told to brace for a possible spike in the number of dengue cases around July and August. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said this was based on the predictive models the ministry has when the virus that causes the infection evolves from one serotype to another due to weather changes.
