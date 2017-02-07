Malaysians on alert as convicted serial rapist arrives from Toronto
A convicted serial rapist who is suspected of attacking up to 1,000 women and girls around Toronto arrived in his native Malaysia this morning after being deported from Canada. A Toronto Star photo of Selva Kumar Subbiah, 56, took the entire front page of the Malay Mail newspaper, with the headline, “BEAST RETURNS.” He slipped past reporters and photographers after arriving at Kuala Lumpur at 7:30 a.m. local time Tuesday by Qatar Air on a connecting flight from Doha, the capital of Qatar, escorted by Canada Border Services Agency officers, the Mail reported.
Read more at The Toronto Star.
