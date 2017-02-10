Malaysian's gather at PAS 355 rally in support of controversial Syariah Bill

People rally at Padang Merbok, Kuala Lumpur, to show and encourage support for the amendments to the Syariah Courts Act 1965. Image via Facebook Himpunan 355 MALAYSIAN citizens are gathering in two counter-rallies in the nation's capital, Kuala Lumpur, this afternoon in response to a controversial Bill to strengthen the Syariah Court's powers in the country.

