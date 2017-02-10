Malaysian's gather at PAS 355 rally in support of controversial Syariah Bill
People rally at Padang Merbok, Kuala Lumpur, to show and encourage support for the amendments to the Syariah Courts Act 1965. Image via Facebook Himpunan 355 MALAYSIAN citizens are gathering in two counter-rallies in the nation's capital, Kuala Lumpur, this afternoon in response to a controversial Bill to strengthen the Syariah Court's powers in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb 5
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan 30
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC