Malaysians demonstrate against Trump's xenophobia

CITIZENS of Muslim-majority Malaysia are banding together in solidarity with those affected by U.S. President Donald Trump's seven-country immigration ban , with several groups across different political affiliations staging a protest Friday at the U.S. embassy in the capital Kuala Lumpur . The protest dubbed #NoBanNoWall saw about 150 activists, politicians and student leaders gather at 2.30pm after the Muslim Friday prayers to deliver a memorandum to the embassy.

