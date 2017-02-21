Malaysian Yunus Social Business Netwo...

Malaysian Yunus Social Business Network Set Up

By Suriani Razali KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 -- Five Yunus Social Business Centres and institutions in Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of the Malaysian Yunus Social Business Network recently. The centres are Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS , Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia , Universiti Sains Malaysia , Youth Trust Foundation and Institut Darul Ridzuan .

