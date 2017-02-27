Malaysian student drowns at Lake Karapiro in New Zealand

Azmi Abd Seman and Azura Bahari, the parents of Abdul Amzar, showing their son's picture to the media at their home in Kampung Belukar, Hutan Kampung near Alor Setar, Kedah. - Bernama Abdul Amzar was said to have gone missing at 3.30pm on Sunday when he was out with his friends at the lake.

