Malaysian police say dead man from DPRK with passport under name Kim Chol
Malaysian police said Tuesday the man from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea who had died Monday at a Kuala Lumpur airport was holding a passport under the name Kim Chol. Khalid Abu Bakar, chief of the Malaysian police, said 46-year-old Kim, who was born in Pyongyang, sought medical assistance at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 Customer Service Counter before he died enroute to a hospital.
