Malaysian police say dead man from DP...

Malaysian police say dead man from DPRK with passport under name Kim Chol

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Malaysian police said Tuesday the man from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea who had died Monday at a Kuala Lumpur airport was holding a passport under the name Kim Chol. Khalid Abu Bakar, chief of the Malaysian police, said 46-year-old Kim, who was born in Pyongyang, sought medical assistance at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 Customer Service Counter before he died enroute to a hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC