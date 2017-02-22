Malaysian police reiterate DNA test n...

Malaysian police reiterate DNA test needed before DPRK man's body release

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Malaysia police Wednesday reiterated that a DNA test would be needed to identify the dead man from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea , before the body could be released. The man died on the way from a Malaysian airport to hospital on Feb. 13. Malaysian police identified the man as a 46-year-old DPRK man named Kim Chol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Tue Prophet Atlantis 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan '17 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,403 • Total comments across all topics: 279,067,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC