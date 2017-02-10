Malaysian Police arrest a Sri Lankan ...

Malaysian Police arrest a Sri Lankan and an Indian in bludgeoning death of Sri Lankan man in Kedah

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 11, Sungai Petani: Malaysian Police have arrested a Sri Lankan national and an Indian national in connection with the death of another Sri Lankan man at an estate off Jalan Sidam Kiri near here on Thursday. The Police have detained the Sri Lankan and the Indian, aged 27 and 30, to facilitate investigations into the death of their Sri Lankan friend, Bernama news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC