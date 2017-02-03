Malaysian PM sends off aid ship bound...

Malaysian PM sends off aid ship bound for Muslim Rohingyas in Myanmar

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Friday sent off a ship carrying tonnes of food and emergency supplies to Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, saying their suffering would not be ignored. Malaysian flotilla containing 1,000 tonnes of rice; 1,200 packets of instant noodles; hygiene kits; chapati flour and more sets sail for Myanmar.

