Malaysian linked to Laos drug lord arrested

Malaysian police have arrested a suspected major drug dealer allegedly linked to Lao drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau says. Kamarudin bin Awang, a Malaysian national, was arrested in Kelantan state, NSB chief Sommai Kongwisaisuk said, citing information he received from Malaysian authorities.

Chicago, IL

