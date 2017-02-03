Malaysian Graduate From Middlesex Uni...

Malaysian Graduate From Middlesex University, London Creates Nasi Lemak Ice-Cream

18 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Hasnah Jusid ALOR SETAR, Jan 31 -- 'Nasi Lemak Ice-Cream' does sound strange and awkward but Melissa Tan Chia Hui, 25, has succeeded in creating this innovative product - nasi lemak flavoured ice-cream. Melissa a graduate of Middlesex University, London is determined to leave her graphic design career in Penang to concentrate on her products which are marketed under the brand name 'Skream Softserve'.

Chicago, IL

