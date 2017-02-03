Malaysian Graduate From Middlesex University, London Creates Nasi Lemak Ice-Cream
By Hasnah Jusid ALOR SETAR, Jan 31 -- 'Nasi Lemak Ice-Cream' does sound strange and awkward but Melissa Tan Chia Hui, 25, has succeeded in creating this innovative product - nasi lemak flavoured ice-cream. Melissa a graduate of Middlesex University, London is determined to leave her graphic design career in Penang to concentrate on her products which are marketed under the brand name 'Skream Softserve'.
