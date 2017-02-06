Malaysian Driving Licence Recognised ...

Malaysian Driving Licence Recognised In Qatar

The Qatar government has agreed to recognise Malaysian driving licence, hence exempting the holders from having to sit and pass the driving test in that country. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the "gift" from the Qatar government to the Malaysian people was acquired during his meeting with Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Nasser Khalifa Al Thani, who is also Interior Minister, last Sunday.

