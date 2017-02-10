Malaysian cop who fired M-16 was stressed, says police chief

A policeman who used his M16 rifle to fire several shots in the air in the Malaysian border town of Padang Besar, is believed to be under stress. Padang Besar district police chief Supt Ghazani Abdul Ghani said the policeman attached to 1st Battalion, General Operations Force based in Ulu Kinta, Perak, had been arrested.

