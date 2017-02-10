Malaysian cop who fired M-16 was stre...

Malaysian cop who fired M-16 was stressed, says police chief

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

A policeman who used his M16 rifle to fire several shots in the air in the Malaysian border town of Padang Besar, is believed to be under stress. Padang Besar district police chief Supt Ghazani Abdul Ghani said the policeman attached to 1st Battalion, General Operations Force based in Ulu Kinta, Perak, had been arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,272 • Total comments across all topics: 278,817,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC