Malaysian boy fakes kidnapping to avoid scolding

An 11-year-old boy who claimed that he was kidnapped by masked men in the Malaysian district of Kuala Langat was found to have made up the story. Kuala Langat police had launched an investigation following a report lodged by the boy's father, found out that the boy concocted a fib when he feared that he would be scolded for coming home late.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.