Malaysian airport declared "safe zone" after VX nerve agent found in dead DPRK man

Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 was declared a "safe zone" on Sunday morning, after a detection operation found no trace of nerve agent, a lethal chemical weapon found on the body of a Democratic People's Republic of Korea man who died on Feb. 13. During the operation, special personnel wearing protective clothes and masks used detector-like equipment to sniff certain areas at the self-check kiosks, the medical clinic, washrooms, the information counter and a restaurant, all areas in contact with the victim and the suspects.

