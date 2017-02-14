Malaysian aid for Rohingya arrives in Chittagong
Malaysia yesterday handed over 1,472 tonnes of relief materials to the authorities concerned for distribution among the undocumented Rohingya refugees living in Cox's Bazar. A cargo vessel named the Nautical Aliya carrying the relief materials and 183 volunteers berthed at a jetty of Chittagong Container Terminal of Chittagong Port at 11:00am.
