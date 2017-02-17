Malaysia To Hold Seminar In Fight Aga...

Malaysia To Hold Seminar In Fight Against Child Sexual Crime

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Malaysia will listen to and share experiences with three other countries, namely the United Kingdom, Australia and India in the fight against child sexual crime during a seminar to be held in Kuala Lumpur on March 13 and 14. The seminar's patron, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who is also the prime minister's wife, said this was to help the government bring legislative changes to prevent sexual crime against children and to raise public awareness before the Child Sexual Crime Bill would be tabled, discussed and passed in Parliament. "I view seriously the crimes committed against children and adolescents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,025,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC