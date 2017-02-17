Malaysia To Hold Seminar In Fight Against Child Sexual Crime

Malaysia will listen to and share experiences with three other countries, namely the United Kingdom, Australia and India in the fight against child sexual crime during a seminar to be held in Kuala Lumpur on March 13 and 14. The seminar's patron, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who is also the prime minister's wife, said this was to help the government bring legislative changes to prevent sexual crime against children and to raise public awareness before the Child Sexual Crime Bill would be tabled, discussed and passed in Parliament. "I view seriously the crimes committed against children and adolescents.

