Malaysia to give jobs to Rohingya Muslim refugees

KUALA LUMPUR: A pilot scheme to give work to Rohingya refugees in Malaysia is to be launched next month, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Thursday. Malaysia will initially allow 300 Rohingya whose refugee status is validated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to take jobs in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors from March 1, the minister said in a statement.

