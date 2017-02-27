Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in N. Korean's death

A police officer directs a man at the forensic department of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. South Korea's intelligence service told lawmakers Monday that four North Korean government spies were involved in the Feb. 13, 2017, killing of the estranged half brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Unin Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.