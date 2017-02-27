Malaysia to charge 2 women with murde...

Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in N. Korean's death

12 hrs ago

Malaysia's attorney general said Tuesday that the two women accused of killing the half brother of North Korea's leader with a nerve agent in a Kuala Lumpur airport terminal will be charged with murder. Mohamed Apandi Ali said Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong will be charged Wednesday and would face a mandatory death sentence if convicted.

