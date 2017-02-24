Malaysia says it'll seize motorcycles...

Malaysia says it'll seize motorcycles being operated as ride-sharing vehicles

Dego Ride found itself effectively banned from Malaysian streets on Friday, after regulators threatened to seize motorcycles belonging to people offering rides on their vehicles, local news reports say. The penalty is an unusually stiff one, compared with other countries which have typically issued fines to unauthorised drivers from ride-sharing apps.

