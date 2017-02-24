Malaysia says it'll seize motorcycles being operated as ride-sharing vehicles
Dego Ride found itself effectively banned from Malaysian streets on Friday, after regulators threatened to seize motorcycles belonging to people offering rides on their vehicles, local news reports say. The penalty is an unusually stiff one, compared with other countries which have typically issued fines to unauthorised drivers from ride-sharing apps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb 5
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan 30
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan '17
|George
|6
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC