Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour

The visit is the first by a Saudi king to Malaysia in more than a decade, as the Arab nation courts Asian investors for the sale of a 5 percent stake in state firm Aramco in 2018, expected to be the world's biggest IPO. KUALA LUMPUR/DUBAI: Malaysia welcomed Saudi Arabia 's King Salman on Sunday for the start of a rare, month-long Asian tour, where the monarch will build ties and seek to draw more investments to the oil-rich gulf nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.