Malaysia, PCA Ink Host Country Agreement

IPOH, Feb 6 -- The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today criticised the attitude of some Malays who displayed attributes of forgetting their roots soon after beginning to enjoy a little success in comparison to the advance made by the other communities Malaysia, Permanent Court of Arbitration sealed Host Country Agreement in Putrajaya to enable the conduct of ... (more)

