Malaysia Dec factory output up 4.7 pct y/y, above forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 Malaysia's industrial production in December rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier, helped by growth in all three key sectors, government data showed on Friday. The figure was above the median forecast of 4.4 percent in a Reuters poll, but slower than November's pace of 6.2 percent.

