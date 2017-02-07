Malaysia banks on aerospace sector to attract foreign investments

NEW YORK: The Malaysia Investment Development Authority is promoting the aerospace sector as a game-changer to attract foreign direct investments and boost the country's industrial image. Mida's New York Director, Shams Rusli, said Boeing's 2016-2036 market outlook data revealed that global demand would grow to over 39,600 planes in the next 20 years, with a value of over US$5.93 trillion .

