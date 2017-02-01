Lion dance leader sees red over edited video clip

Kuala Lumpur: A lion dance troupe is seeing red over a truncated video clip of its "lion" supposedly refusing to dance for the Prime Minister at the recent Gerakan Chinese New Year Open House. Malaysia Gai Feng Lion & Dragon Dance Athletic Association founder Yong Kheng Chien said his 15-member troupe felt that they were unjustly wronged and became the target of irresponsible "politicians" and bloggers who have tarnished their image.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.