Lion dance leader sees red over edited video clip
Kuala Lumpur: A lion dance troupe is seeing red over a truncated video clip of its "lion" supposedly refusing to dance for the Prime Minister at the recent Gerakan Chinese New Year Open House. Malaysia Gai Feng Lion & Dragon Dance Athletic Association founder Yong Kheng Chien said his 15-member troupe felt that they were unjustly wronged and became the target of irresponsible "politicians" and bloggers who have tarnished their image.
