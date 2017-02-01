Lion dance leader sees red over edite...

Lion dance leader sees red over edited video clip

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Daily Express

Kuala Lumpur: A lion dance troupe is seeing red over a truncated video clip of its "lion" supposedly refusing to dance for the Prime Minister at the recent Gerakan Chinese New Year Open House. Malaysia Gai Feng Lion & Dragon Dance Athletic Association founder Yong Kheng Chien said his 15-member troupe felt that they were unjustly wronged and became the target of irresponsible "politicians" and bloggers who have tarnished their image.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan 30 Honk the Phart 120
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity... Dec '16 Islam for idiots 3
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Dec '16 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 58
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,657 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC