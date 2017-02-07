Leave Selva Kumar alone, says Penang CPO
BUKIT MERTAJAM: Convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah should be left alone and allowed to get on with his life if he decides to return to his hometown, said state police chief Comm Datuk Wira Chuah Ghee Lye. "He has already served a 24-year jail term in Canada so it is not right to punish him again.
