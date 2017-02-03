Kinabalu peak coldest spot in Malaysia: DG

Kuala Lumpur: The tourist attraction in Sabah, Mount Kinabalu Peak which is 4,095 metres above sea level, is the coldest place in Malaysia. The Director-General of the Malaysian Meteorological Department, Datuk Che Gayah Ismail said the temperature at Mount Kinabalu, which is the highest peak in Malaysia and Southeast Asia could come down to two degrees Celcius.

