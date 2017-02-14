Kim Jong-un half-brother 'killed by poison in Malaysia'
Kim was poisoned at Kuala Lumpur airport by two women believed to be North Korean operatives who were at large, according to TV Chosun, citing Seoul government sources. Kim is the eldest of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il, who was supreme leader of the secretive country between 1994 and his death in 2011.
