Killing wife: Indonesian's trial starts

27 min ago

Kota Kinabalu: By Jo Ann Mool The trial of a 38-year-old Indonesian charged with the murder of his wife in Keningau began at the High Court here Monday. Agus Sudin is accused of committing the crime on one Lina Tagih, 42, also an Indonesian, at 8.45am on May 5, 2015 at an unpaved roadside by the workers' quarters of Syarikat Bornion Timber Sdn Bhd in Sook.

Chicago, IL

