Khairy's statement was personal attack: Anwar

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Express

Kuala Lumpur: Former Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told the High Court here Thursday a statement by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin at an event in Lembah Pantai in 2008 portrayed him as a homosexual, with low moral values and having the tendency to commit crime and vice. Anwar, 69, said the statement by the Minister, in his speech at the Umno Youth-BN event, was a personal attack against him and an insult.

