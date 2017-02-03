Khairy's statement was personal attack: Anwar

Kuala Lumpur: Former Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told the High Court here Thursday a statement by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin at an event in Lembah Pantai in 2008 portrayed him as a homosexual, with low moral values and having the tendency to commit crime and vice. Anwar, 69, said the statement by the Minister, in his speech at the Umno Youth-BN event, was a personal attack against him and an insult.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.