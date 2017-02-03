Khairy's statement was personal attack: Anwar
Kuala Lumpur: Former Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told the High Court here Thursday a statement by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin at an event in Lembah Pantai in 2008 portrayed him as a homosexual, with low moral values and having the tendency to commit crime and vice. Anwar, 69, said the statement by the Minister, in his speech at the Umno Youth-BN event, was a personal attack against him and an insult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan 30
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Dec '16
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|58
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC