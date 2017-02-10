Jessica to lead KK's challenge in State meet

Kota Kinabalu: British Junior Open semi finalist Jessica Keng will lead Kota Kinabalu's challenge in the State Schools Sports Council competition to be held in Sandakan next week. The SMK Inanam student easily brushed aside Etain Tay from SM All Saints' 11-1, 11-2, 11-2 in the final to win the district girls' under-15 title at the Likas Stadium squash courts, Thursday.

