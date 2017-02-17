Japan pitches staff training as part of Malaysia-Singapore high-speed rail bid

If the shinkansen system is selected for a high-speed rail project set to connect Malaysia and Singapore, Japan is ready to train local staff, a senior diplomat said. "In addition to offering high-tech trains, indirectly we will also offer human resource development and employment opportunities," Ambassador to Malaysia Makio Miyagawa said Thursday during the launch of "Project Shinkansen Exhibition" at an Isetan Mitsukoshi department store outlet in Kuala Lumpur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.