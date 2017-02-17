Japan pitches staff training as part of Malaysia-Singapore high-speed rail bid
If the shinkansen system is selected for a high-speed rail project set to connect Malaysia and Singapore, Japan is ready to train local staff, a senior diplomat said. "In addition to offering high-tech trains, indirectly we will also offer human resource development and employment opportunities," Ambassador to Malaysia Makio Miyagawa said Thursday during the launch of "Project Shinkansen Exhibition" at an Isetan Mitsukoshi department store outlet in Kuala Lumpur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb 5
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan 30
|Honk the Phart
|120
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Islamic Agencies, Ngos Perform Joint Solidarity...
|Dec '16
|Islam for idiots
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC