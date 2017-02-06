I've declared all sources of my earnings: Ku
Kuala Lumpur: Former Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department head Datuk Ku Chin Wah told the Sessions Court here Monday that he had declared all the sources of his earnings as required by the prosecutor's notice. Ku, 58, said he had declared all his earnings obtained during his 38-year service with the Royal Malaysia Police .
Read more at Daily Express.
