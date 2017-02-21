Indian migrant laborer charged with the murder of Sri Lankan in Malaysia

Feb 21, Colombo: An Indian plantation laborer was charged at the Magistrate's Court in Sungai Petani in Malaysia today with the murder of a Sri Lankan man two weeks ago, New Straits Times reported. However, no plea was recorded from Durga Rao Ketali, 30, when the charge was read out to him in Tamil by the court interpreter before the Magistrate.

