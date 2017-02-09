ICJ Releases Malaysia's Application For Revision Of Judgement On Pulau Batu Puteh
By Massita Ahmad KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 -- The Hague-based International Court of Justice has released the full text of Malaysia's application for revision of the 2008 judgement on Pulau Batu Puteh or Pedra Branca. New facts that prompted Malaysia to apply for the revision are contained in three documents discovered in the National Archives of the United Kingdom.
